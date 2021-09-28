Beauty YouTuber Mel Thompson, 35, Has Died

Beauty influencer Mel Thompson died on Sunday.

Thompson, 35, was a makeup artist with a growing online audience on Instagram and YouTube, where her channel amassed 170,000 subscribers. An Instagram post shared via Thompson’s account confirmed her death. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

“We lost a beautiful person,” the caption, which appears to have been written by Thompson’s husband Puffin, reads. “I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back.”

“She was such a pillar for our family,” the caption reads. “The kids would talk to her non stop [sic] and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.”

Thompson’s career as an influencer spanned sharing makeup tutorials via YouTube and Instagram. She also collaborated with California-based makeup company Sydney Grace on an eye shadow palette called Tiny Marvels, the packaging for which was done by tattoo artist, and Thompson’s friend, Pat Bennett.

You May Also Like

“Our hearts are broken over the news that our beautiful friend Mel passed away yesterday,” Sydney Grace wrote via Instagram. “She was such a strong, humble, sweet and caring person. She will be truly missed.”

MORE FROM WWD.COM:

Nikkie de Jager’s Next Beauty Move

New York Fashion Week’s Top Beauty Trends

Buzz Cuts and Nail Art Are Trending in Online Beauty Searches