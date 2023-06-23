All That Gel: Slicked-back, Wet Hair, Headbands Rule Men’s Looks at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN — Get your gel and hair wax ready, folks.

As new takes on tailoring paraded on the runway during Milan Fashion Week, classic hairstyles got tweaked in beauty, too, with wet hair, slicked-back tufts and fancy headbands spicing things up in the men’s grooming department.

The opening show of the week, Valentino, set the mood thanks to hair stylist Guido Palau’s choice of parting hair in three sections and gelling back the central one for a flat and extra-sleek effect. Both the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani shows embraced the trend with a softer touch, gently pulling tufts back or at the sides, respectively.

Valentino mens spring 2024 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

At MSGM, Michael del Mas and the Wella team led by Tony Ross showed an aerodynamic take on the style, extending the pull-back effect behind the nape with plenty of hair wax, which also donned a shiny finish to the manes.

At Prada, Etro and JordanLuca, things got a little fancier. At Prada, models walked the runway with hair pulled back and secured by thin headbands with a futuristic look, which guests got to try on as they made for the invitation to the show. At Etro, zig-zag comb headbands were resumed directly from the ‘90s by hair stylist Shiori Takahashi, who came up with different variations of an ultra-wet look on models, channeling cool surfer vibes.

Etro men’s spring 2024 Courtesy of Wella Professionals

At JordanLuca, Anthony Turner slicked back the mane of part of the casting — including Tommy Cash — while on other talents, tufts were painted with red streaks to match the super-extended eyeliner look makeup artist Inge Grognard created for the show.