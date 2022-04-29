The Met Gala’s Best Beauty Looks From Years Past

The Met Gala is no stranger to boundary-breaking beauty looks.

One of fashion, beauty and entertainment’s biggest nights is taking place Monday, and with it are sure to return the event’s high-octane hair and makeup ensembles. This year marks a return to the party’s traditional date — the first Monday in May — since the pandemic hampered the last few years. This year’s theme is a reincarnation of last year’s, as the second installment of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Historically, the event has been both a beauty playground and testing waters for more daring aesthetics. Said makeup artist Gucci Westman in an interview, “It’s New York’s version of the Oscar’s, but it’s so much chicer, it’s fashion. You want the look to be cooler and not anything that looks too safe or commercial.”

To that end, Billie Eilish took a break from her usual e-girl sensibilities to channel Hollywood’s golden age in Oscar de la Renta, with blonde, loose curls. In 2019, Kim Kardashian complemented her latex Mugler number with her seemingly wet locks and glossy eyeshadow. That same year, Cara Delevingne sprayed her scalp a metallic, silver hue with embellishments.

Here, the best of Met Gala beauty looks in recent years.

