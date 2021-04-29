Beauty brand Milk Makeup has committed 1 percent of its annual sales to the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Milk Makeup’s donation is intended to support scholars of color, according to a statement from the brand, and can even be applied to recipients of the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which is available as part of the Fashion Scholarship Fund for Black students. The proceeds will provide four scholarships of $7,500 each to the recipients.

Additionally, Milk Makeup is introducing the Milk Makeup Visionary Fund. The fund will grant an extra $10,000 to recipients of color, notably those with case studies on digital branding and product development.

“The beauty focus is really growing at the FSF, and we will be championing those BIPOC students that stand out from [Virgil’s] fund and across FSF,” said Georgie Greville, cofounder of Milk Makeup and board member of the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Abloh also lauded the donation in a statement provided to WWD. “This new commitment from Milk Makeup further solidifies the complete purpose of the ‘Post Modern’ Scholarship Fund,” he said. “Black talents and creatives belong in all industries, at all levels. It’s up to those who are currently leading conversations to ensure the future looks different from the past.”

Greville added that while the brand only signed on to donate for a year, she’s hoping to continue its contributions to the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

“We have all the intention to keep it going, but this is just the kickoff,” Greville said. “We want it to be a long-term partnership like it is with The Center, who we also will be giving 1 percent [of sales]. We really need to amplify and support BIPOC creatives as much as we do our LGBTQIA ones.” The Center, also known as the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center, is an LGBTQ advocacy organization based in New York.

Greville said the term “authenticity” was overused, but said Milk Makeup prioritizes inclusivity both externally and internally. “Every company can write a check, that is fine, that is great. But I see it as table stakes at this point. How are you actioning your values?” she said. “It’s about giving people jobs, power and money. We also have a paid internship program, which we broadcast to both The Center and FSF.”

Milk Makeup last reported its diversity statistics to Pull Up for Change, the initiative started by Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter, in December 2020. People of color made up 29 percent of its workforce, Black employees at the brand made up 13 percent. By comparison, Black employees made up 9 percent of its workforce when it initially reported in June 2020.

For more from WWD.com, see:

AAPI Beauty Founders Pledge Asian Pacific Fund Donations

Palace Pledges $1 Million Donations to Fight Racism, Police Brutality

Sharon Chuter Calls for Redefining ‘Black’ in ‘Make It Black; Campaign