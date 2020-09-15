Mira Beauty, a comprehensive beauty search engine and shopping platform, has raised $9 million.

The round was led by Unilever Ventures and 14W, and the company plans to use the capital in order to “take a verticalized approach to beauty shopping,” the company said in a statement. Plans include phasing out the beta app and redesigning the web site.

Mira launched in 2019 with a goal to increase engagement in e-commerce. The app is set up to guide users through a question-and-answer process that results in product recommendations. Consumers can also access reviews from people who look similar or have similar skin types.

“Beauty consumers increasingly want to interact with brands and purchase products online in a way that feels authentic, frictionless and collaborative, and today’s specialty retailers, direct-to-consumer stores and marketplaces are ill-equipped to retrofit their businesses to this new reality,” said Mira cofounder and chief executive officer Jay Hack in a statement.

Ally Tam, who led the deal for 14W, compared Mira to Netflix, noting that the service provides “exactly what you want to see.”

“We believe this new capital will help the company scale their services to meet the demands of a rapidly growing online audience,” she added.

For more from WWD.com, see:

John Boyega Cuts Ties with Jo Malone After China Campaign Recast

Silicon Valley Founders Launch Comprehensive Beauty Search Engine