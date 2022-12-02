Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Models, Celebrities Opt for Cropped Haircuts

Runways and red carpets show a growing number of women chopping their locks.

Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 8 Photos

A growing cohort of models and celebrities are eschewing looser, longer tresses for shorter crops, ranging from the buzzed variety to above-the-ear pixie cuts.

Adir Abergel, the stylist behind the hair evolutions of Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Sharon Stone, has seen interest heighten among his own clientele.

“I’ve been doing so many more short haircuts recently, which is shocking,” he said. “It can add a good edge, it can highlight a lot of features on your face, like making your eyes bigger.”

Abergel acknowledged that shorter haircuts are often higher maintenance — that’s where he sees the most opportunity to play. “They lose their shape easily, but the fun part is that they also transform and become other things within the time they’re growing out. You get to have fun through the different lengths,” he said. On runways, slicked pixies made appearances at Ferragamo; those of the bleached variety popped up at Chloé and Gabriela Hearst. Recent celebrities that have gone short include Dixie D’Amelio and Iris Law.

“You can really change the short haircut by changing your hair color. It’s a huge factor,” Abergel continued. “Color shifts everything so quickly.”

Here, runway looks making the most of the short-haired trend.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad