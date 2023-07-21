Molly Sims, Laney Crowell Cohost Hamptons Dinner

Two beauty founders joined forces for a socialite-studded dinner in the Hamptons.

On Thursday night, Laney Crowell, founder and chief executive officer of Saie, cohosted a dinner with multihyphenate and Yse Beauty founder Molly Sims at a private residence in Sagaponack, New York.

Molly Sims Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Guests included Rent the Runway founder Jenny Fleiss, “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Erin Lichy, Katie Lee Biegel and Dr. Dendy Engelman, among others.

The event featured touch-ups with products from both brands, including Yse’s range and Saie’s glowy super gel, glowy super skin foundation and dew blush, among others.

Erin Lichy and Laney Crowell Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The summer meal comes shortly after the launch of Yse, which Sims launched in partnership with SOS Beauty earlier this year. That brand targets melasma and hyperpigmentation with clinically backed formulations.

Saie, which hired its first president last year, boasts distribution with Sephora, funding from Unilever Ventures and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, and a product assortment of skin care-makeup hybrids.