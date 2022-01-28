Monday Haircare, ‘Liquid Gold,’ Enters Walmart

Four years and 8 million bottles later, Monday Haircare is teaming up with the world’s largest retailer.

The brand, which launched in 2018, is furthering its U.S. expansion by going into 800 Walmart doors with its full range, starting in February. Its gift set for Valentine’s Day will be available in more than 3,000 Walmart locations.

Monday Haircare met instantaneous success upon its launch, when immediate sellouts of the brand’s stock made it difficult to acquire, thus the nickname “liquid gold.” Jaimee Lupton, founder of Monday Haircare, credits its proposition of accessible luxury for such rapid growth.

“Our whole philosophy on democratizing beauty and offering great quality is really an alignment for us,” Lupton said of the new partnership with Walmart. “Accessibility is normally around the price point of Monday, but also around availability and ease for consumers to purchase.”

To that end, Monday is already available at Target and Ulta Beauty in the U.S. It also expanded into the U.K. last year, with plans of expanding further into Europe in 2022. Lupton didn’t comment on sales, but industry sources estimate the brand to reach $100 million in retail sales in 2022.

“The most revolutionary part of our strategy that is different from when we launched is our TikTok strategy,” Lupton said. “We’ve really dialed into TikTok as a platform, and the majority of our spenders are now kicked over from there…we’re seeing really great results in terms of brand awareness and also sales.”

Scaling the business so quickly hasn’t come without challenges, but Lupton’s vertically integrated business model has alleviated the supply chain difficulties hampering other brands. “No beauty business has been immune to those supply chain issues,” Lupton said.

“That being said, we’ve been able to mitigate risks with materials shortages since we’re vertically integrated, and we own our supply chain. It’s not to say we haven’t faced challenges because we can’t do anything about the ports, but now we hold a huge buffer stock,” Lupton continued.

