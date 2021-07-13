After four years of development, Moroccanoil is releasing its products’ signature scent as a hair and body mist.

The scent, called Brumes du Maroc, is the brand’s first fragrance to sit among its body care and hair care products. The brand expects it to be a top-performing stock keeping unit within its first year on the market, due to a buildup of consumer interest.

Prices range for the scent from $18 to $32, depending on size. It will be available in retailers and salons, at Sephora and on the brand’s website. Industry sources estimate the scent to suprass $1 million in retail sales for its first year on the market.

“We decided to launch the fragrance because it’s something that’s been requested for years,” said Carmen Tal, the brand’s cofounder and chief marketing officer. “It’s always the product that people are guessing and asking for when we tease out a new launch.”

Tal noted the scent has been a trademark for the brand over the years, and it features both floral and amber notes. When asked what she credits popularity to, Tal said the genderless fragrance is “warm and comfortable.”

The mist also features different ingredients with benefits for skin and hair. Of course, the brand’s hero ingredient — argan oil — can be found on the ingredient list, alongside tocopheryl acetate (a form of Vitamin E) and a proprietary UV absorber. The product can be used on hair, body and clothing and can also be layered with other fragrances.

As previously reported by WWD, prestige fragrance grew 45 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Tal added that the brand was eyeing the category for further expansion.

