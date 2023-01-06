Morphe Confirms U.S. Store Closures

After several TikTok users posted that Morphe stores were shuttering, the makeup brand has confirmed that its retail stores across the U.S. will be closing their doors.

“We have made the difficult decision to close all Morphe stores in the U.S. We are forever grateful to our store teams for their passion, talent and dedication over the years,” the brand posted on Twitter.

Morphe noted that customers can continue to shop the brand online and at select retailers, while its stores outside the U.S. will remain open.

Some user accounts on TikTok claimed they’ve been given a day’s notice about their store’s closing. The testimonials began around late December with discussions of steep discounting on products and no shipments for inventory.

In a statement, a company spokesman said: “Following a careful evaluation of all aspects of our business, we have made the strategic decision to enhance our focus on the company’s wholesale and e-commerce operations going forward. We believe this shift will position Morphe to better compete in the broader beauty landscape and more efficiently reach our customers where and how they shop.”

The store closures come as its parent company Forma Brands continues to navigate a difficult backdrop.

In October, sources told WWD that Forma, whose other brands include Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Hill’s Jaclyn Cosmetics, was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

At the time, a spokesperson for Forma said: “Forma Brands is engaged in constructive discussions with our financial stakeholders regarding ways to strengthen the company financially and enable us to reinforce our focus on the opportunities we see ahead for our brands. We are excited about the products we will continue to bring to our customers.”

Morphe began as a popular brand run by brother and sister Chris and Linda Tawil that grew in large part due to partnerships with influencers such as Jeffree Star and James Charles.

In 2019, private equity firm General Atlantic acquired a 60 percent stake in a deal valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

When General Atlantic became involved, the business was at a high and profitable — at the time of its investment, Morphe was said to be doing about $500 million in net sales, with about $130 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

But then several factors occurred weighed on Morphe’s performance. First, COVID-19 struck, leading color cosmetics sales to decline industrywide. Then Morphe cut ties with Star and Charles amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. Plus, supply chain issues plagued the business.

Forma, the parent company, was formed in 2020 as part of the business’ diversification efforts. The business also launched a subbrand, Morphe 2, and made several acquisitions, including Lipstick Queen and Playa, and incubated brands, including Bad Habit. In March, former Too Faced executive Eric Hohl joined Forma as chief executive officer, taking over from Myles McCormick, who led the business through its growth era.