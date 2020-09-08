Morphe has partnered with 21-year-old singer-songwriter and influencer Madison Beer to launch a makeup collection.

This is the brand’s second collaboration with a singer-songwriter, after its spring collection Backstage with Saweetie.

Madison Beer was launched into stardom after Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her covering Etta James’ “At Last.” Since then, Beer has released an EP, multiple singles and music videos, and has amassed 20.2 million followers on Instagram.

Beer’s collaboration with Morphe includes the Channel Surfing Artistry Palette, $22, a 20-shade eye shadow palette; Shimmering Highlighter, $16, which can be used on its own or mixed into foundation; Madison Beer Lip Gloss, $5, a gloss available in five shades; the Channel Surfing brush set and bag, $20, and Luminous Setting Spray, $18.

The collection is inspired by Beer’s go-to soft glam makeup look, and the packaging is inspired by her new album “Life Support.” The collection launches on Morphe.com and Morphe’s global stores on Sept. 15.

Historically, Morphe’s marketing strategy and collaborations focused heavily on YouTube influencers, including Jeffree Star, who the company cut ties with this year amid accusations of racism and anti-Semitism. But lately, Morphe has worked to widen its scope, partnering with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio — TikTok stars — for Morphe 2.

On the corporate front, Morphe is also diversifying. The business recently changed its parent company’s name to Forma Brands, and acquired hair-care brand Playa. Forma has plans to incubate several other brands, including a wellness line called Such Good Everything.

