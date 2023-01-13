Morpheus8, Moxi Laser and Other Tweakments Taking Over the Internet

A time-is-money mentality is quickly becoming the governing influence in consumers’ beauty routines.

Nonsurgical cosmetic procedures — or “tweakments” — are gaining steam as consumers increasingly deem routine aesthetic procedures a more compelling value proposition than an exhaustive everyday beauty (and, in some instances, fitness) regimen.

In fact, the hashtag #HighMaintenanceToBeLowMaintenance — clunky and verbose as it is — has amassed 226,000 TikTok views and counting, with users adopting it to demonstrate their takes on the concept, which range from regularly scheduled lash lifts in lieu of wearing mascara, to swapping antiaging products for preventative botox.

Said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of beauty search data provider, Spate, “There’s now this question, as we face the idea of a potential looming recession where, if people are putting their money toward tweakments instead of serums and face masks, how is that going to affect brands?”

At the same time, Horwitz noted that Gen Z, who generally have less disposable income, are increasingly interested in tweakments, meaning analysts are also anticipating recession-induced budgetary shifts may come at the expense of maintaining such aesthetic treatments.

Here, the top 10 tweakments in the U.S. according to Spate, as ranked by year-over-year growth in U.S. Google Searches.