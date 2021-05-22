MoveOn and Task Force have teamed up for a campaign that hits the nail on the head.

Called “Nails Against Hate,” the companies have joined forces on a social media campaign to push back against the surfacing of anti-Asian sentiments and hate crimes across the U.S. Influencers tapped for the campaign include the likes of pop star Becky G, actor Rumer Willis and Meena Harris (niece of Vice President Kamala Harris).

The campaign, which includes a combination of nail art from AAPI artists and swipe-up links to various charities, launched on Instagram this week. Here, a roundup of the nail art that made influencers’ hands — and Instagram feeds.

