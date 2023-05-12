My Salon Suite to Award $30,000 in Scholarships to Beauty Professionals

My Salon Suite is looking to support the next generation of beauty professionals.

The coworking-style salon space has partnered with The Professional Beauty Association to award five $1,000 scholarships to students interested in obtaining licenses in cosmetology, barbering, aesthetics, nail technology or massage therapy.

The company is also inaugurating 25 quarterly scholarships of $250 each to current My Salon Suite members looking to continue their education.

“As we grow, we want to find ways to give back to not only our community, but to the beauty industry in general,” said Kelly McCarthy-Westbrook, vice president of supply chain and training at My Salon Suite.

Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite counts more than 7,000 members across 270 locations in North America. Each rented suite comes fully equipped, aiming to provide professionals a practical way to offer independent services.

“Many beauty professionals may not ever have the equity behind them to open an actual salon with employees, nor do they necessarily want to. We’re here to support them; we always say they’re in business for themselves, but not by themselves,” said McCarthy-Westbrook.

Applications for the $1,000 scholarships are open on the PBA website through Aug. 15, while applications for the quarterly member scholarships are open until June 15, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, respectively.