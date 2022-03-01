Mytheresa Pushes Further Into Beauty Arena With Sisley Digital Pop-up

LONDON — Mytheresa is teaming with luxury skin care brand Sisley Paris as it continues to explore the potential of beauty on the site.

Mytheresa has always taken a methodical approach to business. With 250 high-end labels, it is the smallest of the multibrand, luxury fashion sites and is committed to keeping its offer tight and in tune with customers’ lifestyles.

After a successful collaboration with Estée Lauder last year, Mytheresa is hosting a digital pop-up with Sisley Paris that will open on March 2. It aims to entertain, educate and indulge customers with exclusive products from the French, family-owned luxury beauty brand.

The pop-up will run for four weeks exclusively in Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Switzerland, and offer a “curated edit” of Sisley’s skin care, makeup and hair treatments.

Exclusive Sisley products from the Mytheresa pop-up.

There will be two exclusive Sisley x Fauré Le Page luxury leather vanity cases, containing five products including skin care lotion, serum and antiage eye and lip cream. The pop-up will also stock the Black Rose and Hair Rituel collections and summer makeup.

Mytheresa has also created a dedicated campaign starring the women of the Sisley family — founder Isabelle d’Ornano; her daughter, the global vice president, Christine d’Ornano, and granddaughter and creative director Daria Botin d’Ornano. The images were taken at Isabelle’s lavish Paris home.

In an interview, Mytheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger said the site began exploring beauty in response to customer demand — but it’s not rushing into things. Kliger said his team wants to take time to understand how Mytheresa can fit into the beauty conversation and create a unique proposition for its customer base.

It has been doing pop-ups and approaching them much like it would seasonal brand collaborations, with a dedicated campaign, exclusives and content tailored to appeal to the site’s high-end customer base.

As reported, in the second quarter Mytheresa saw a “record number of first-time customers” and an increased spend from existing ones as people emerged from lockdown and began socializing outside the home once again.

The number of top-spending customers grew by nearly 40 percent in the period. Mytheresa’s top customers have an average basket of 1,000 euros, and their annual spend is 16,000 euros. They account for roughly 3 percent of Mytheresa’s customer base and generate one-third of total revenue.

Mytheresa said the second quarter saw a 2.3 percent increase in average gross merchandise value spend per top customer.

As part of the Sisley campaign, there are videos of the d’Ornano family discussing their beauty secrets and self care rituals. They also talk about their familial bond, careers and life in general.

There will also be digital classes and sampling as part of the customer engagement around the pop-up, as well as an emphasis on Sisley’s plant-based ingredients and sustainable practices.

Daria Botin d’Ornano, Isabelle d’Ornano and Christine d’Ornano at Isabelle’s Paris apartment.

Hubert and Isabelle d’Ornano launched Sisley in 1976 using natural plant extracts to create luxury skin care and cosmetics. Sisley remains one of the priciest brands on the market, with one of its heroes, Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge cream, costing 350 pounds for 50-ml.

Asked about Mytheresa’s plans for beauty, Kliger said it was “premature” to talk about a permanent product offer on the site. He added that Mytheresa would continue to do pop-ups, gather customer feedback, drill down and look closely at what sort of products and services customers want.

“The questions we’re asking ourselves: ‘What do they have in their bathrooms right now?’ ‘Are we offering the right products for this audience? If so, how do we make it special?’” Kliger said.

He added that offering content around the pop-up was important, too. He wants customers to watch a video, sample a product or read about ingredients and say, “‘Wow — I didn’t know that about Sisley.’

“We want to offer relevant content. If you are offering a skin care treatment for 300 euros, it needs to be presented properly. That is how we access this audience, and that is what’s interesting for the brands, too, because they want to speak to these customers. There are nuances because it’s different product category, but it’s the same approach as Mytheresa takes with fashion,” Kliger said.