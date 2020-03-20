In 2020, the question isn’t whether brands should be online. Rather, it’s how.

While some view digital as an opportunity to reinvent, Nars found value in staying true to its founding roots. Julia Sloan, senior vice president of global marketing and integrated communications for Nars Cosmetics, spoke at WWD’s 2020 Beauty Digital Forum about how Nars crafted a successful digital campaign for its 25th anniversary — and accompanying 72-shade lipstick launch.