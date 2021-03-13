Striking the balance between aspiration and approachability is no small feat, but Nars Cosmetics says it’s the key driving social commerce sales.

At Beauty Inc’s Digital Forum, Dina Fierro, vice president of global digital strategy and social engagement at Nars Cosmetics, sat down with Marie La France, vice president of strategy at Dash Hudson.

Nars’ social strategy has shifted over the last year to include TikTok, and the brand is still testing the waters. “TikTok has really become a priority in the past year, and we do find that both Instagram and TikTok allow us to reach our core demographic,” Fierro said. “From a content standpoint, we’ve been doing a lot of diversification, testing and learning on TikTok in particular, finding ways to balance beautiful, elevated global campaigns with social-first content that’s much more agile.”

“There’s always going to be a time and a place for really beautiful, aspirational content from beauty brands, but at the same time, what’s resonating most tends to be a bit more authentic and a bit more raw when we look at the prestige and luxury players in the space,” Fierro continued.

The beauty brand was an early adopter of things like Instagram’s checkout feature and shopping tags in Instagram posts. “We were one of the very early partners to pilot checkout, and the reason that we were granted access to the advisory program is because the team that preceded me had done so much experimentation with social commerce,” she said.

Fierro cited Nars’ Instagram Checkout-exclusive Uninhibited collection, which included a palette, blush duo and three shades of highlighter. “To maximize visibility for that launch, we partnered with a very gifted German creator, and she really excelled at producing what we would call visual ASMR,” Fierro said. “That’s super sensorial, short-form video content that’s focused on makeup application. This Reel, in particular, was extraordinarily successful. We’re able to communicate everything that the consumer needs to know, to feel confident in clicking ‘Add to Cart,’ like the texture of the product, the payoff and the ease of application in a very visual and visceral way.”

Dash Hudson is servicing the need for analytics by adapting Vision to work on videos, while its earlier iterations only focus on photos.

“It makes an algorithm of your audience’s historical engagement with your brand to predict performance. It reads all the little visual elements in an image, such as a brown palette on a pink background, all the way down to the pixels. Then, it applies audience engagement data to determine whether or not something’s going to work,” explained Marie La France, vice president of strategy at Dash Hudson.

Now, Nars is trying to find a balance with longer-form videos on IGTV. “Long-form video is best suited to platforms like YouTube, but I do anticipate that we’ll continue to develop, for example, some tutorial content for IGTV. We do see strong visibility on that content as long as we push it to [Instagram] feeds.”

