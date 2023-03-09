Natalia Vodianova Invests in AI-based App for Pregnant Women, Parenthood

PARIS — Model, philanthropist and tech investor Natalia Vodianova is backing Soula, an AI-based mobile application that was created to help pregnant women and parents.

Financial terms of Vodianova’s investment were not disclosed.

Cyprus-based Soula, which was founded by Natallia Miranchuk, has raised $450,000 and registered 20-times valuation growth in seven months.

In January, Soula was valued at $2 million, according to a press statement.

The app was created to help people access curated information on pregnancy, birth and the postpartum phase.

Soula uses advanced AI technology combined with knowledge from doulas, midwives and doctors for personalized support. The app also has a chatbot and content library.

“I’ve spent 15 years dedicated to creating social projects focused on pregnancy and motherhood,” said Miranchuk, chief executive officer of Soula, in a statement. “Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with more than a quarter-million women. Soula is an app that empowers every woman to embrace the best mother within herself.

“With trusted information and round-the-clock support, we’re here to enhance satisfaction, reduce postpartum depression and family discord, and foster stronger relationships,” she continued.

“At Soula, we believe that the birth of a baby is the birth of a mother, and we are committed to helping women around the world create their new identity with confidence, peace and happiness during this transformative journey,” Vodianova said.

She has backed other ventures, including Flo period tracker, PicsArt, Prisma Labs and Re-Face.

Her first tech investment was in Elbi, an app that turned the idea of social media “likes” into $1 charitable donations.

Vodianova is a longstanding activist in the fields of period poverty and female health. She is a goodwill ambassador at UNFPA, the United Nations agency that focuses on sexual and reproductive health.

Vodianova has been vocal about how lack of education and cultural taboos surrounding women’s health can lead to major issues for girls and women around the globe.