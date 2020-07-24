It’s an atypical season as the coronavirus pandemic rages around the world and cruise collections for 2021 were largely presented virtually. That’s wild. But the hair and makeup looks on models sporting the fashions weren’t. Mostly, those seemed natural.

Dior exceptionally staged a catwalk display in Lecce, Italy, without a live audience. And from there, before the show, the house’s creative and image director for makeup Peter Philips held a virtual press conference to describe how he achieved the look.

“The inspiration is a strong, confident woman, who looks radiant without being blinding,” he said. “So everything we use to enhance the radiance is natural. It’s not with pearl essence, nacré or anything shiny. It’s about well-hydrated skin and using the right products to really enhance that natural glow.”

The products used, according to Philips, included Capture Totale Super Potent Serum, Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer in 001, Diorshow Brow Styler and the redesigned Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara.

Natural-looking makeup and hairstyles were also noted on models in cruise 2021 ensembles in Paris, Milan and New York, at brands including MM6 Maison Margiela, Chanel, Tod’s, MSGM, Escada and Nili Lotan. Here, a look at some of the best.