Natural beauty product manufacturer Smith & Vandiver Corp. has been acquired by San Francisco Equity Partners.

Santa Cruz, Calif.-based SV Labs specializes in making effervescent products like shower tablets and bath bombs. The company, which has been around since the ’70s, also makes bath salts, skin-care, body-care and topical CBD products for big and indie brands, as well as retailers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We see great potential for nimble and innovative manufacturers like SV Labs to serve the…needs of high-growth natural beauty and personal-care brands,” said San Francisco Equity Partners’ Scott Potter in a statement. “SV Labs has a long and rich heritage and is well positioned to continue to scale.”

Beyond manufacturing, SV Labs provides concept creation, formulation, packaging and other services to beauty companies.

San Francisco Equity Partners invests in consumer companies, and also backs Yes To and Jane Iredale in the beauty space.

The firm is one of many that have demonstrated interest in beauty manufacturing investments.

In September, Traub took over Long Island City-based Mana, and in July, Voyant bought the Kik Personal Care business from Kik Consumer Products. Knowlton Development Corp., now known as KDC/One, has also been building up via acquisitions. Earlier this year, the firm bought a Shanghai-based makeup formulator, and in 2019, inked a deal to merge with HCT to form a one-stop shop with manufacturing, packaging and other services.

