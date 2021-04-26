PARIS – Nestlé SA announced Monday that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of The Bountiful Company, a supplements maker. Terms of the potential deal were not disclosed.

As the fine line between beauty and wellness continues to blur, companies are looking to acquire or invest in brands that link the two.

Vitamins and supplements have never been more relevant than during the pandemic, when sales of immune-boosting, stress-relieving and general wellness-promoting ingestibles surged in some markets, such as the U.S.

The Bountiful Company, founded in 1971, is the U.S.’s largest maker and distributor of nutritional supplements. The company is based in Florham Park, N.J.

A pure player in the global nutrition space, it sells vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements. The Bountiful Company’s brands include Dr. Organic, an organic, bioactive skin-care brand; Puritan’s Pride, Sundown and Sisu, with a wellness focus, and Home Health for personal care, among others.

Swiss giant Nestlé is no stranger to the supplements space. In August 2019, the company acquired Persona, a personalized nutritional supplement business, for instance. It has a healthcare and nutrition branch, comprising the Boost, Peptamen, Resource and Nutren Junior brands.

Other multinationals are in the space, such as Unilever, which purchased SmartyPants Vitamins, which makes vitamins and supplements for children and adults, and gummy vitamin maker Olly Nutrition.

The global dietary supplements market was valued at $140.3 billion in 2020, according to Grand View Research, which forecasts it to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6 percent between 2021 and 2028.

“The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is expected to be a key factor in driving the market for dietary supplements over the forecast period,” the market research company said.

