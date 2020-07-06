Net-a-porter‘s new Beauty Hall of Fame vertical reveals insights into the products that have resonated most with its luxury consumer set.

The retailer launched today its first Beauty Hall of Fame campaign, which spans from facial devices to makeup and includes brands such as Augustinus Bader, La Mer and Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Newby Hands, global beauty director of Net-a-porter, described the product lineup, which includes more than 200 products, as a mix of old favorites products that resonate with consumers and cutting-edge technology. “Some of them are classic cult products, and some of them are newer names,” she said.

When deciding who made the cut, Hands said the product selection skewed toward the more popular offerings on Net-a-porter.com. “There are unofficial criteria. Women have to like it, it has to work, it has to stand out in some way,” Hands said. “For example, we have the Diptyque Baies candle, which is our global best-selling scent, and it sells as well in L.A. as it does in Singapore.”

The timing of the launch is well fated for the retailer, which said its beauty sales have been strong through the global coronavirus pandemic. “It couldn’t be more timely, because with COVID-19 and the shutdown, beauty has been really successful for us and women have been doing a lot of self-care and doing things on their own while salons were closed,” Hands said.

COVID-19, she said, accelerated growth in categories on the rise before stay-at-home orders. “It’s sped up areas we’ve already seen a lot of focus. We’ve seen a lot of focus in that idea of me time, and we’ve seen that that’s changed a lot from candles and bath oils to women being very busy in their bathrooms and proactive with their skin care,” she said. Hands sees room for growth with facial devices, which are gaining popularity with customers. “Even at the end of last year, we saw a big increase in devices. We’d even see a customer buy a rose quartz roller or a gua sha, and then buy a super high-tech LED mask,” she said.

Hands said, in addition to emphasizing skin care, skin appearance and health in general is a growing concern outside of proper skin-care categories for the Net-a-porter customer. “You see it very much with the supplements and foundations, too. It’s a whole exploration of complexion, and moving up that home care,” she said. For example, supplement brand Lyma and tinted moisturizers from Victoria Beckham Beauty made the Hall of Fame.

