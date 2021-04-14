Neutrogena will start casting a wider net in its product education.

The mass skin care brand has unveiled a brand mission to make its message of skin health more accessible, dubbed “For People With Skin.” The multipronged campaign hopes to lower the barriers posed to consumers due to race, health care access or their socioeconomic standings.

The impetus for the initiative was Neutrogena’s Skin Health in America survey, wherein 62 percent of American adults responded they had been unable to access the skin care or information they needed. Per the same study, adults making less than $25,000 annually are 1.7 times more likely to not see dermatologists.

“Many of us find that getting the best outcomes for your skin is difficult and complicated, and we want to be there for all skin, and all people,” said Kerry Sullivan, general manager of Neutrogena. “We’ve always stood for making the science and solutions more approachable.”

Neutrogena is also taking a long-form approach to education with the launch of Neutrogena Studios, an entertainment division of the brand. Its first film, “In the Sun,” centers around the need for sun care. It was produced by brand ambassador Kerry Washington.

“Neutrogena Studios will utilize the power of story to educate and motivate people to take action when it comes to their skin health,” Washington said in an email to WWD. “’In the Sun’ is a powerful example of the impact that real stories, shot from a diverse range of perspectives, can have on inspiring necessary health outcomes.”

Additionally, Neutrogena will be launching a “microsite” dedicated to education around a range of skin tones, allowing for consumers to self-exam for early detection of skin cancers. It has partnered with parent company Johnson & Johnson’s Innovation division, offering a $50,000 grant to one winning researcher pioneering products for People of Color.

When asked how Neutrogena hopes to understand the concerns of Black consumers, Sullivan said that “Neutrogena is continuing to develop an employee-led BIPOC Advisory Council to ensure that we have diverse input and insight in product development and product testing across more diverse skin tones.”

Although it did not disclose Neutrogena-specific diversity statistics, a spokesperson for the brand said Johnson & Johnson has 6.7 percent Black employees at the vice president level, 5 percent Black employees at the manager or director level, and 7.6 percent Black employees in the professional category.

Sullivan said that manufacturing transparency was also key to making the products more accessible. The brand will start using post-consumer recycled materials in its packaging by 2023, and is aiming for all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025.

“A huge part of that is being more transparent about what’s in our products, but it’s very important to us that our consumers feel confident not only in what they’re putting on their skin, but that they know we’re pushing ourselves to do better to serve our planet,” Sullivan added. “When you choose Neutrogena, you get the whole team, you get the scientists, the dermatologists, the skin color experts. Now more than ever, we’ve deployed them to make the best products for all people.”

