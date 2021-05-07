Neutrogena has teamed up with retailer Walgreens and the Melanoma Research Foundation to educate consumers on healthy sun practices.

The joint effort coincides with the beginning of skin cancer awareness month and includes several prongs, starting with brick-and-mortar retail sales employees. Neutrogena has trained 3,000 of Walgreens’ beauty consultants to “facilitate in-aisle education and product recommendations,” per a statement from the retailer.

Part of the partnership’s in-store push will include product packaging for its sunscreens, which will start featuring scannable QR codes. The codes will direct consumers to several digital resources, including how to self-check for skin cancer and aid in its prevention.

The partnership is also planning to leverage social media, namely Facebook Live, to further catch consumers’ eyes. Its launch coincides with the release of “In the Sun,” the inaugural film from Neutrogena Studios. Kerry Washington, brand ambassador for Neutrogena, worked as an executive producer on the film, which centers around sun care.

Lastly, Neutrogena will be producing limited-edition sunscreens for sale exclusively at Walgreens. Each of the specially marked tubes will provide $1 to the Melanoma Research Foundation, up to $120,000.

“We’re dedicated to the eradication of preventable skin cancer and have long advocated for greater education and promotion of sun safe behaviors because we know it is imperative to total skin health and well being,” said Kerry Sullivan, general manager of Neutrogena, in a statement.

Last month, Neutrogena debuted its “For People With Skin” initiative, aimed at making its products — and skin health practices — accessible to more consumers.

