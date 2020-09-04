Beth Bennett Named Chief Executive Officer of DpHue

Direct-to-consumer hair-care brand DpHue has named a new chief executive officer: Beth Bennett.

In a statement from the brand, which has fared particularly well during the coronavirus pandemic, president and chief operating officer Martin Okner said its objectives moving forward were working with salon professionals while maintaining new customer acquisition and retention rates. “Beth is a visionary, and talented executive with a deep understanding of marketing, consumer needs and experience,” he said.

Beth was most recently vice president of global product and promotional marketing and consumer engagement inclusive of digital, social, CRM and p.r. initiatives at Origins Natural Resources. She also held several marketing roles at Clinique.

Maesa Taps Rich Simpson as Senior Vice President, Customer Development, North America and International

Longtime Johnson & Johnson executive Rich Simpson has joined brand incubator Maesa as its senior vice president of customer development, both for North America and International.

A statement from Maesa cited his experience growing e-commerce and the company’s customer development on Amazon, specifically while Johnson & Johnson’s head of e-commerce in the U.S. Prior to that, he was in charge of customer strategy in the U.S. for Johnson & Johnson’s beauty and personal-care brands, including Aveeno, Roc and Band-Aid.

“I could not be more excited to join the amazing team at Maesa; a company that continues to transform the beauty incubation model to bring new and innovative brands and products to market,” he said in the statement.

J.P. McCary Joins Peace Out Skincare Full-time as Chief Commercial Officer

After working with the skin-care company in a consultant role, J.P. McCary has joined Peace Out Skincare full time as its chief commercial officer.

Starting this fall, McCary will transition from a consultant capacity — which he has filled for two years — into the long-term, c-suite role. In a statement from the brand, he will oversee business growth, notably with existing markets and expansion efforts into Southeast Asia, the U.K. and the United Arab Emirates.

In the statement, the brand cited his expertise in digital, brand development and management, sales and P&L growth as strong points. The brand also highlighted his experience with Milk Makeup, the LVMH Group, Pat McGrath Labs and The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

