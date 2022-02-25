New CEO of L’Oréal U.S.A. Named

PARIS – L’Oréal U.S.A. has appointed David Greenberg chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Greenberg also now serves as president of North America Zone for the group and is a member of the company’s executive committee.

Greenberg succeeds Stéphane Rinderknech, who decided to exit L’Oréal, the company said in a statement released Friday evening.

Greenberg has been at the world’s largest beauty company for more than 28 years, most recently holding the position of president of L’Oréal Professional Products Division in North America.

The company said he has had leadership roles across markets, divisions, brands and functions. In the Professional Products Division, he steered the acceleration and business transformation. During his five years in the job, he led the growth of SalonCentric, sped up the business in new channels and modernized the professional products business into a digital, omnichannel model, the company said.

He also was president of Maybelline, Garnier and Essie in L’Oréal’s Consumer Products Division for eight years. Greenberg directed marketing for the L’Oréal Paris brand for six years.

“I have known David for many years. David is one of the architects of L’Oréal’s rise to become the market leader in the U.S., and he still leads with the same entrepreneurial, innovative and competitive mindset,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal, in a statement. “He is a successful team builder. I am very proud to name the first America to head the North America Zone and to join our group’s executive committee. North America Zone is one of our biggest engines of growth, and David is the right person to take our team and business to new heights.”

Of Rinderknech, who worked in Japan, South Korea and China for L’Oréal, Hieronimus said: “I take the opportunity to warmly thank Stéphane for his significant contributions to L’Oréal during the last 20 years, notably in China and lately in the U.S.A., where he leaves a very strong team that will continue to drive our success in North America.”