New Executive Appointments at Lauder, L’Oréal

A handful of high-level appointments are afoot at two of beauty’s biggest manufacturers: The Estée Lauder Cos. and L’Oréal.

At the Estée Lauder Cos., Amber Garrison has been elevated to the role of global brand president, Bumble and bumble. The promotion was effective on Jan. 1, and she will continue to report to executive group president Jane Hertzmark Hudis. Since 2018, Garrison has worked on the brand as its senior vice president and global general manager. Prior to that, she worked as vice president of corporate strategy for the company.

The company has also promoted Daniel Mahler, effective Feb. 1. Mahler is now Lauder’s executive vice president of strategy and transformation, in which he will continue to report to chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda, as well as Tracey Travis, executive vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

The move comes just months after his last promotion, when he was named executive vice president of global transformation and category leadership, effective in July 2021.

L’Oréal has also looked within for its latest appointment. The company tapped Sanford Browne to serve as its president of research and innovation for North America. He will report to L’Oréal USA’s CEO Stéphane Rinderknech, as well as deputy CEO Barbara Lavernos, who is in charge of research, innovation and technology.

Browne most recently worked as the senior vice president of research and innovation for L’Oréal’s Asia Pacific zone. He succeeds Stephan Habif, who recently retired.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Beauty Executive Moves at Walgreens, Revlon and SuperOrdinary

Tracey Travis on How Estée Lauder Weathered the COVID-19 Pandemic and Posted Sales Gains

Lauder, L’Oréal, P&G Executives Look Ahead to Beauty’s Next 20 Years