New Fashion and Beauty Books From Nars, Dermalogica and Dior

“Persona”

Persona by François Nars Photo courtesy of Rizzoli

François Nars may have built a business on his beauty philosophy — accentuating facial attributes and encouraging individuality — but now, he’s quite literally written the book on it.

Called “Persona,” Nars’ sixth book spans 480 pages. Nars embarked on photographic escapades to capture the faces of a slew of creative heavyweights.

The book, due out in October in partnership with Rizzoli, draws contrasts between its subjects, all shot against the same black backdrop. Nars might be know for his edge, but his subjects range from Naomi Campbell and Kyle MacLachlan to Sharon Stone and Liv Tyler. Hardly a motley crew.

“Miss Dior: A Story of Courage & Couture”



“Miss Dior: A Story of Courage and Couture” Photo courtesy of Dior

Despite being the sister of one of the 20th century’s most fabled couturiers, Catherine Dior’s own life has seldom garnered that same level of attention — until now.

The latest nonfiction endeavor from journalist and editor Justine Picardie centers around Dior’s life, starting in the midst of the second World War, when Dior fought with the French resistance to the Nazi occupation.

Much like her brother, though, Dior found solace in florals and avidly gardened, and was the creative muse behind the house of Dior’s first fragrance.

Published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux, the book is set to be released later in October.

“The Moon Juice Manual” Photo courtesy of Moon Juice

“The Moon Juice Manual”

Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon’s beauty-from-the-inside-out ethos has always veered into culinary territory, but now she’s taking her methodologies to the masses.

Simply called the Moon Juice Manual, Bacon’s approach to cooking – meant to optimize beauty, brain, spirit, sleep and sex, per a statement from the brand – makes for functional food (Tulsi beauty jellies, anyone?).

With that in mind, though, Bacon is also gearing up to launch a set of adaptogens and accompaniments for readers and consumers alike.

“Skin in the Game: Everything You Need Is Already Inside You” Photo courtesy of Dermalogica

“Skin in the Game: Everything You Need Is Already Inside You”

Dermalogica’s Jane Wurwand may have spent decades advocating for the professional skin care industry, but now, she’s ready to bring her knowledge to the masses.

Her new book, out later this month, explores both what’s worked for her in her personal life and helped her business bloom.

Prescient as ever, Wurwand was an early adopter of minimalist packaging and advocate of “skin health,” and now, she’s paying it forward. All proceeds of the book will go to Found/La, a local organization for entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

