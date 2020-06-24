Jane Hertzmark Hudis, John Demsey and Stéphane de La Faverie all have new responsibilities at The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Hudis is the first woman at the company to be promoted to executive group president, a role where she will continue to oversee its skin and hair brands, including Estée Lauder, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aerin, Origins, Aveda, Bumble and bumble, Dr. Jart+ and Do the Right Thing. The promotion is in recognition of Hudis’ “role as a transformative enterprise-wide leader and brand-builder,” the company said in a statement. Hudis continues to report directly to Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda.

Demsey, who remains an executive group president, will evolve his brand portfolio with a focus on makeup. He’ll continue to oversee MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, Becca, Too Faced, Smashbox, Glamglow and Tom Ford Beauty, while becoming a key adviser on new brand integration. He will also lead companywide creative endeavors, and will continue to report to Freda.

De La Faverie has been promoted to group president, and will also continue his role as global brand president for Estée Lauder and Aerin. His brand portfolio will include Jo Malone London, Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Le Labo, Darphin, Lab Series, By Kilian, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Rodin Olio Lusso and Prescriptives. He will also report to Freda, and continue to report to Hudis related to the Estée Lauder and Aerin brands.

“This exciting evolution of our leadership and organizational structure reflects our ‘run to win today, transform to lead tomorrow’ approach,” Freda said in a statement. “It further aligns our portfolio of brands to continue to lead in an increasingly competitive beauty landscape, and ensures that we are matching the expertise, capabilities and experiences of our exceptional leaders with the biggest opportunities and engines to deliver long-term, sustainable growth. These key promotions and changes are also a testament to Jane, John and Stéphane’s excellent leadership and unparalleled ability to drive the continued future success of our diverse portfolio of brands.”

The promotions come shortly after the business promoted Jane Lauder to executive vice president of enterprise marketing and chief data officer, effective July 1. Michelle Freyre, the former president of beauty at Johnson & Johnson, will lead Clinique as senior vice president and global general manager.

