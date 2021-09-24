New York Fashion Week’s Top Beauty Trends

If life imitates art, art imitates TikTok.

During New York Fashion Week, TikTok’s influence rippled across runways, with whimsicality and fantasy coming to the fore. At Thom Browne and Collina Strada, playful approaches to hair and makeup — starting with flowers drawn in eyeliner around models’ eyes, ending with colored extensions — complemented the collections spring 2022.

Across the board, artists opted for bolder colors, ranging from striking to sumptuous. A model at Christian Cowan‘s show had wine-red liner over a nude lip, while Tom Ford’s metallic smoky eyes offset vibrant ready-to-wear. Selkie played around with Rapunzel-inspired hair updos and accessories, and CDLM chose a bright periwinkle for models’ lids. So much for feeling blue.

Here, key looks from New York Fashion Week’s spring 2022 season.

