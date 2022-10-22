A Guide to New York’s Most Innovative Wellness Spaces

With the wellness economy expected to reach $7 trillion by 2025, health-boosting businesses are investing in real estate. A crop of these wellness destinations have been opening across New York, offering an array of services for consumers seeking health solutions and rituals, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

These companies are looking at wellness holistically, offering services that address different goals — stress relief, beauty boost, fitness and muscle tension release, to name a few. With these new brick-and-mortar destinations, more wellness services are available in New York than ever before, including cryotherapy, acupuncture and ear seeding, infrared saunas and meditative manicures.

Here, a look at some of those on offer in Manhattan.

Wthn

With locations in Flatiron and NoHo, Wthn is the go-to spot for all things acupuncture-related. The brand, founded by Michelle Larivee and Dr. Shari Auth, DACM, LAC, LMT, has expanded since its founding in 2018, adding cupping and ear seeding to its list of services to extend the benefits of acupuncture. While cupping has become a popular form of massage for muscle tension, ear seeding is relatively new to the modern wellness scene. Rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, this technique involves pressing adhesive acupressure stickers to ears to address concerns like stress, muscle tension and hormonal imbalance. Along with its branded supplements and tools, Wthn, online and in-store, also offers an at-home ear seeding kit for acupressure maintenance.

The QC NY Spa on Governor’s Island. shootmepeter

QC NY Spa

The QC NY Spa, located on Governor’s Island just a five-minute ferry ride from the Financial District, opened last March. This past summer, it became a hot spot for New Yorkers to flock to for wellness treatments, as the prices are a bit more affordable than most retreats in the city. Guests can pay $98 on weekdays or $118 on weekends to enter the spa and enjoy 20 different indoor and outdoor wellness experiences including sauna rooms, foot baths, infrared beds and several spa pools. Guests can also add massages to their itinerary for an additional cost, starting at $100. While the retreat was the perfect place to lay by the pool in the midst of summer, the QC NY Spa is gearing up for winter. As usual, the spa pools will be heated. The location will now also include heated outdoor pathways and heated robe racks to accommodate guests during the colder months. Having created this year-round wellness oasis, Governor’s Island will also be open 365 days a year for the first time.

New York Pilates

New York Pilates

Since 2013, New York Pilates has been kicking boutique fitness into high gear with its signature “Abs Arms Ass” reformer Pilates classes. The new 6,000-square-foot, 35 reformer Flatiron studio, which opened this month, marks the brand’s seventh location. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Heather Andersen and Brion Isaacs, the chic, urban Pilates studios welcome around 12,000 guests monthly for the reformer-based Pilates classes. With curated playlists, meditative candles burning and a no B.S. attitude, the pink-lit studio has become a go-to for influencers and fitness fanatics alike.

Remedy Place BENJAMIN HOLTROP

Remedy Place

Remedy Place recently rose to the top of everyone’s social feeds, as Kim Kardashian detailed her experience at the destination on Instagram. Remedy, founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, calls itself the first-ever social wellness club. While guests are welcome to attend on their own, Remedy promotes coming in with a friend or group of people to enjoy the social aspect. The 7,200-square-foot club, which also has a location in West Hollywood, boasts an array of wellness offerings including acupuncture and cupping, vitamin drips, infrared sauna, lymphatic compression, and hyperbaric chambers, though it’s best known for its guided ice bath sessions, Kardashian’s recent service of choice. Ice bath sessions begin with 10 minutes of guided breath work followed by up to six minutes in a 39-degree ice bath, naturally monitored by a Remedy instructor. The space itself is also unique with all-gray interiors and functional furniture designed by Leary in partnership with design studio Bells & Whistles. Guests can book non-member treatments or purchase a membership, which ranges from $595 a month for limited amenities up to $2,750 a month for an all-access pass.

Clean Market Joel PITRA

Clean Market

Clean Market is a casual outpost for all kinds of wellness needs, including beauty-boosting IV drips, sweat-inducing infrared saunas, detoxing lymphatic drainage massages and whole body cryotherapy. With a location in NoHo that opened last June, the wellness shop, studio, and café now has six locations, including one at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. Clean Market offers $95 monthly memberships or $995 annual ones, which both provide complimentary and discounted services, discounts in store and other perks throughout the year.

Sage + Sound

Sage + Sound

The new, 5,000-square-foot Upper East Side wellness destination, set to open on Oct. 28, will feature an array of meditative services. The founders, Lacey Tisch and Lauren Zucker, chose to partner with several wellness experts to bring some of the most popular services in downtown Manhattan to the Upper East Side. Partners include Sundays, IMD Beauty Spa, Tracie Martyn, Biologique Recherche Paris and Osmosis Beauty. Most notably, Sage + Sound will offer a manicure in partnership with Sundays, during which guests will be led through a mindful meditation. To introduce even more mindful practices to visitors, the uptown oasis is also introducing The Study, a space that will host up to seven sessions daily, including speaker series, group workshops and wellness practices. Prices range from $32 for a manicure to $595 for a facial.

The spa at Aman New York.

Aman New York

A luxurious new Aman location has found a home in the Crown Building in Midtown Manhattan. The hotel includes a luxurious 25,000-square-foot Aman flagship spa. Ranging across three floors, the sanctuary includes a Pilates and yoga studio, a fitness center, traditional Chinese medicine services, and IV therapies, as well as signature facials and massages. The new facility will be booking wellness immersions, ranging from single-day options to 12-week retreats. These programs will allow guests to achieve their personal wellness goals while enjoying the location’s wellness amenities.