Nécessaire cofounder Nick Axelrod has left his role as chief creative officer of the company, WWD has confirmed.

Axelrod said he will remain with the company in an advisory role.

“My favorite part of launching a brand is the early stages — giving an idea life and crafting a unique identity through storytelling, imagery and partnership,” he told WWD. “I will continue to be involved with the brand and look forward to continuing to see it grow.”

Axelrod cofounded Nécessaire with Randi Christiansen, a former Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. executive. The brand, initially backed by venture capital funds Imaginary Ventures and Forerunner Ventures, was launched in November 2018.

Nécessaire takes conventional drugstore products such as body wash, lotion and personal lubricant and gives them a Millennial spin with chicer packaging and cleaner ingredient lists. The brand is promoted through paid campaigns with influencers such as Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere and Arielle Charnas of Something Navy. Sales are said to have tripled from this time last year, about six months after launch.

According to LinkedIn, Axelrod is working as a brand consultant.