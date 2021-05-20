Nicole Miller is introducing a new collection of fragrances.

The brand’s new collection of signature fragrances, dubbed the Nicole Miller Legends Collection, is debuting with four stock-keeping units on May 25. The scents, called Mythic, Charm, Vintage Flower and Whimsy, will launch on HSN for $30 each.

Mythic has notes of bergamot and tea, orchid and rose; Charm features citrus and melon paired with magnolia and orchid; Vintage Flower includes yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia and lotus flowers; and Whimsy showcases bergamot, cedar, sandalwood and vanilla.

Sheralven Enterprises, the distributor and licensee for Nicole Miller fragrances, thinks the fragrances could help attract younger customers to the brand. “Nicole Miller’s consumer is more mature because her fashion is more expensive. Initially, our consumer is someone who bought the original Nicole Miller Ladies eau de parfum, but these fragrances are really geared towards anybody,” said Cheryl Krakow, managing director of Sheralven Enterprises. “If you look at the new design and the new colors, a younger consumer will be attracted to them. The fragrances are fresh florals and bright scents, which lean a little younger.”

The Legends collection is kicking off Sheralven’s new strategic vision for the brand. It will be launching a discovery collection ahead of the holiday season, with more launches in the prestige space for both men and women. Industry sources estimate the brand to hit the million-dollar mark in sales a year after launching the Legends collection.

To that end, Miller leaned into modernity when developing the fragrances. “Today’s woman feels empowered, comfortable in her own skin and ready to follow her dreams, and the Legends Collection captures that spirit,” the designer said in a statement. “The four scents in this series speak to the many dimensions that make us unique.”

