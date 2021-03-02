Nina Dobrev is Maison Christian Dior’s new fragrance ambassador for the U.S.

Dobrev became a Dior Beauty ambassador in 2019, attending Paris ready-to-wear shows, the Cannes Film Festival and New York City galas as a guest of the brand. In her expanded role, Dobrev will continue to partner with Maison Christian Dior’s fragrances, as well as its makeup and skin care.

In a statement to WWD, Dobrev said she is “thrilled” to continue her partnership with Dior.

“It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, but the reality of joining the family has been even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined,” she said.

Dobrev will promote fragrances made by François Demachy, Parfums Christian Dior perfumer-creator since 2006 — and star of Dior’s “Nose” documentary.

Dobrev’s favorite Demachy creation is Balade Sauvage, a scent she described as “warm, inviting and mysterious.”

“Its English translation is ‘a wild ride,’ which is what I want the symphony of my life to smell like,” she said.

