Nina Dobrev Maison Christian Dior

Nina Dobrev is Maison Christian Dior's new U.S. fragrance ambassador.

Courtesy of Maison Christian Dior

Nina Dobrev is Maison Christian Dior’s new fragrance ambassador for the U.S.

Dobrev became a Dior Beauty ambassador in 2019, attending Paris ready-to-wear shows, the Cannes Film Festival and New York City galas as a guest of the brand. In her expanded role, Dobrev will continue to partner with Maison Christian Dior’s fragrances, as well as its makeup and skin care.

In a statement to WWD, Dobrev said she is “thrilled” to continue her partnership with Dior.

“It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, but the reality of joining the family has been even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined,” she said.

Dobrev will promote fragrances made by François Demachy, Parfums Christian Dior perfumer-creator since 2006 — and star of Dior’s “Nose” documentary.

Dobrev’s favorite Demachy creation is Balade Sauvage, a scent she described as “warm, inviting and mysterious.”

“Its English translation is ‘a wild ride,’ which is what I want the symphony of my life to smell like,” she said.

You May Also Like

More from WWD.com:

The 100 Greatest Skin Care Products of All Time

All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2021

25 Black Women in Beauty Host Inaugural Event

beauty Dior
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus