’90s Makeup Makes a Comeback, Data Shows

As post-pandemic and holiday gatherings commence, consumers are looking back — not ahead — for inspiration.

According to data from Trendalytics, makeup and beauty trends from the ’90s and early Aughts are back on the upswing.

“The fact that this era is so prevalent in fashion right now, it’s only natural that it would bleed into beauty,” said Kristin Breakell, content strategist at Trendalytics.

Breakell said beauty’s typical trend cycle was accelerated by a consumer need for familiarity. “With the pandemic, stress, et cetera, people lean back on these as a kind of comfort,” Breakell said. “People are drawn to this idea of nostalgia, and there’s this comfort in nostalgia.”

A few skin care phenomenons did make the list, though, which Breakell credited to the continuation of the natural beauty trend. “With that trend, the clean look, it’s about enhancing your natural beauty,” she said, noting that dermaplaning was among the top searched trends as well.

Here, see the top 10 searched emerging beauty trends for November 2021, ranked by search volume.

Hair extensions — 140K average weekly searches, +15 percent. Dermaplaning — 85K average weekly searches, +4 percent. Eyebrow wax — 22K average weekly searches, +11 percent. Hair tonic — 18K average weekly searches, +5 percent. Adaptogenic — 18K average weekly searches, +14 percent. ’90s makeup — 17K average weekly searches, +49 percent. Lip oil — 15K average weekly searches, +17 percent. Glitter eye shadow — 14K average weekly searches, +6 percent. Eyebrow stencil — 11K average weekly searches, +125 percent. Eye bag removal — 9K average weekly searches, +33 percent.

