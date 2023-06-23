A Breakdown of How Mass Beauty Sales Are Faring Under Inflation

Inflation may have cooled in May, according to national figures, but as recently as April it was still impacting mass beauty, both positively and negatively, new data from NIQ showed.

“Across mass retail, we are seeing the major beauty categories are benefiting from inflation, with units lagging overall, but hefty price increases have kept dollar sales afloat,” said Anna Mayo, vice president of NIQ’s beauty vertical. She noted hair care unit sales in particular have been hit hard by double-digit price increases, which are conversely helping dollar sales in the category remain in the green.

The unit and dollar sales performances of mass beauty by category in April, and the respective year-over-year average unit price changes.

Makeup

Eye Cosmetics:

-4.2 percent, unit sales

+1.2 percent, dollar sales

+5.7 percent, average unit price change

Face Cosmetics:

+7.2 percent, unit sales

+15 percent, dollar sales

+7.3 percent, average unit price change

Lip Cosmetics:

+2.2 percent, unit sales

+8.9 percent, dollar sales

+6.6 percent, average unit price change

Facial Skin Care

Facial cleansers:

-5 percent, unit sales

+9.4 percent, dollar sales

+15.2 percent, average unit price change

Facial Moisturizers:

+3.2 percent, unit sales

+7.1 percent, dollar sales

+3.8 percent, average unit price change

Facial Treatments:

+35 percent, unit sales

+41.6 percent, dollar sales

+4.8 percent, average unit price change

Hair Care

Shampoos:

-2.3 percent, unit sales

+8.8 percent, dollar sales

+11.3 percent, average unit price change

Conditioners:

-5.7 percent, unit sales

+6.1 percent, dollar sales

+12.5 percent, average unit price change

Treatments: