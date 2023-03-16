NIQ Launches Beauty Trailblazer Program to Uplift Minority-owned Beauty Brands

Data analytics firm NIQ is inaugurating a Beauty Trailblazer Program to provide minority-owned brands with equitable access to Big Data sets.

Applications for the three-month program close March 17, and are open to U.S.-based, minority-owned brands that generate less than $20 million in annual sales.

“We are thrilled to launch the Beauty Trailblazer Program and provide support to emerging minority-owned brands in the CPG industry,” said Kymberly Graham, vice president and head of Diversity initiatives at NIQ, in a statement. “We believe this program will not only help these brands grow their businesses, but it will also bring diversity and equity to the industry.”

Through the program, emerging brand leaders will learn how to integrate data and consumer insights into their business planning, build brand awareness and forge valuable professional networks.

“Providing minority-owned businesses access to our data through the Trailblazer program is an empowering initiative that creates equity, drives growth, and gives these brands a competitive edge,” said Tara James Taylor, senior vice president at NIQ in a statement.

Through the program, the CPG market research and intelligence firm aims to further racial equity in the beauty industry.