After a tumultuous year for the job market, skin care brand No7 is turning its attention to women in the workplace — or rather, the increasing lack of them.

No7’s latest campaign, called “Unstoppable Together,” focuses on working toward gender parity in spite of the current challenges to the job market. The campaign, which launches today, consists of a female-produced film, a virtual job summit and a career coaching giveaway.

The campaign comes complete with its own vocabulary, calling the crisis of women leaving the workforce the “she-cession,” and its ambitions to lead the “she-covery.” “The term ‘she-cession’ refers to the fact that job losses during the pandemic have disproportionately affected women. Four times more women than men have left the workforce since the pandemic started,” said Anisha Raghavan, chief marketing officer, global brands Americas at Walgreens Boots Alliance, No7’s parent company. “We wanted to be timely with providing help in the biggest way.”

The virtual summit, dubbed the Unstoppable Together Job Summit, will take place on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. ET and will feature speakers Ariana Huffington, Maria Shriver, Tamron Hall and Kate Walsh. No7 will also offer $100,000 worth of free coaching sessions from partner The Female Quotient for help with networking, job interviews and career pivots.

Tapping into broader social responsibility is part of growth plans for No7 in 2021, Raghavan said. “That’s why as a brand, we’re focused not only on bringing the best products to consumers, but also activating this brand purpose with the Unstoppable Together campaign,” she added. “We want to be able to enable women to live life on their own terms. We want to tap into that emotion that the brand is able to give you.”

