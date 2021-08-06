Nordstrom is refreshing the New York City store’s beauty assortment with a slew of new services and activations.

The retailer has brought on new brand partners to expand its Beauty Haven services offerings. Dr. Dennis Gross will be Nordstrom’s partner on injectables, Cowshed will provide body services and HydraFacial will handle facial services.

Services have boded well in other key locations, the retailer said. It initially began offering services in New York City in 2019. “Our intent is to continue to evolve our offer and expand, and also evolve our services,” said Gemma Lionello, executive vice president, general merchandising manager, accessories and beauty division at Nordstrom. “If you go to downtown Seattle, we have a great service offer as far as spa services, nails and brows. Besides that, it’s free makeovers, free treatments. It’s all about having the customer experience product without the pressure to buy.”

Customers of the 57th Street location have been showing greater interest in services, she said. “Especially in New York, where the customers are so busy and so pressed for time, it’s an opportunity for them to be able to get every service that they need, all in one location,” Lionello added. “They can be in the store either for 30 minutes, or for a full day. But the whole idea is that you can have a one-stop shop.”

Lionello added that ramping up foot traffic was part of the retailer’s rationale for expanding services. “First and foremost, it’s offering convenience, but it’s a trip driver,” she said. “Strategically, it’s important because if a customer falls in love with our services, they’ll come in on a regular basis and discover new brands, or explore the store.”

Nordstrom’s New York City flagship, which opened at the end of 2019, is seeing customers spending more heavily on luxury offerings, too. “We always want to have this very democratic approach. You can buy anything from Clinique and MAC Cosmetics, all the way to luxury like Sisleya, La Mer, Tom Ford, and from a curated point of view,” Lionello said. “In New York, luxury brands and fragrances are really resonating. It fits our strategy of that offer across brands and price points, but these new brands will expand our luxury offer even further by adding Gucci, Byredo Makeup and Westman Atelier.”

Makeup seemed to be on the rebound across price points, too. “We’re seeing lots of requests for makeup for weddings and parties, so makeup is resonating again, whether it’s foundation, concealer, eye shadow or lipstick. For so long, lipstick was downtrending. We are trending up again,” Lionello added.

To that end, the New York City location is the city’s exclusive carrier of Valentino Beauty. The brand will be inaugurating its Center Stage animation, a discovery hub for Nordstrom’s beauty assortment.

“We’re animating the store with espresso and gelato, and great makeup artistry is going to be viewed visually,” Lionello said.

