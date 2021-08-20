Nordstrom Names New Beauty and Accessories GMM

Amid a round of executive musical chairs, Nordstrom has a new general merchandise manager of beauty and accessories.

Debbi Hartley-Triesch will be leading the beauty and accessories teams as general merchandise manager. She succeeds Gemma Lionello, who is moving to Washington, D.C., and will be filling the role of Northeast regional manager. Pari Sanayei, the retailer’s current Northeast regional manager, will fill the role of Northwest regional manager. The changes take effect Aug. 22.

Hartley-Triesch, like Lionello, has been with Nordstrom for over 30 years, starting as a beauty adviser. She has previously held roles such as regional buyer, national beauty director and divisional merchandise manager for skin care and makeup. Most recently, she was Nordstrom’s Northwest regional manager.

Lionello has also held roles in stores before, such as Southern states regional manager, Capital regional manager and Rack regional manager for East Coast, Midwest and South. She has held her current role leading the retailer’s beauty team since 2013, and was also given the accessories division in 2016. Lionello started her career with Nordstrom in 1988 as a counter manager.

“We are grateful to Gemma and her countless contributions to the merchandising team,” said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer, in a statement to WWD. “Gemma has done a terrific job evolving our beauty and accessories business, building a strong team, driving results, and elevating our reputation in the market. It’s exciting to have her leading stores again and supporting our Northeast team. We wish her the best in her new role and know that she will be nothing short of amazing.”

Nordstrom’s beauty assortment evolved rapidly under Lionello, who introduced various programs like BeautyCycle, the retailer’s ongoing partnership with TerraCycle for emptied beauty product packaging. Store-wide, the retailer also signed the 15 Percent Pledge last year.

In a bid to get shoppers back in-store earlier this month, Nordstrom introduced a slew of new beauty offerings in its New York flagship, including services. The location is providing injectables by Dr. Dennis Gross, body treatments by Cowshed and facials by HydraFacial. It also debuted a new discovery hub for products and brands, inaugurated by a partnership with Valentino Beauty.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Ulta Beauty at Target Opens First 52 Doors

All the Brands Available at Sephora at Kohl’s

EXCLUSIVE: The Phluid Project’s ‘Green’ Rebrand Coming to Nordstrom