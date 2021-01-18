When Norma Kamali first became invested in her own wellbeing in the wake of the AIDS crisis, yoga classes weren’t a typical form of exercise and green juice was far from ubiquitous. “I felt uncomfortable talking about it because when I did, people just said, ‘Oh she’s a cuckoo bird,'” Kamali said. “Eventually, I realized the more I talked about the power of confidence and self-esteem, which comes from a healthy lifestyle, you can really have a fulfilled life.”

Several decades later, Kamali is sharing her wellness secrets. Her new book, “I Am Invincible,” serves as a manual with health and wellbeing wisdom for women of all ages. “At 75, I know my purpose is to share this information,” Kamali said. “The book is a handbook for women, men, obviously can use it too. It takes women from their 20s into their 80s. Women have specific issues they deal with that they haven’t been able to really communicate about openly until the last, maybe 10 to 15 years.”

Although Kamali makes the case for a plant-based diet, intermittent fasting and rigorous supplementation, she said the building blocks for wellbeing are much more straightforward. “The three pillars of a healthy lifestyle are sleep, diet, exercise and that’s it. There is no makeup, there’s no dress, there’s nothing that will be more important,” Kamali said. “I think about sleep as restored exercise that we do every night to help restore the stress and the excitement of the day we just experienced so that we’re ready to take on the next day. There’s nothing better than getting nutrition through diet and eating healthy food.”

Having seen wellness’ trajectory, Kamali thinks the category will take a turn for the technological. “I know people who are very involved in [artificial intelligence] and it is just staggering to see the data and the information that we each can have individually about our genetic composition, what will be good for us, and the things we individually can benefit from,” Kamali said. “It’s going to be a huge driver for the pharmaceutical industry.”

