Nudeskin by Nudestix Launches in Ulta Stores

Nudestix is taking its skin care line, Nudeskin, to new heights.

The line, which launched in 2020 and was developed with the help of dermatologist Jason Emer, will be landing in 626 Ulta Beauty doors and 364 Ulta and Target shops-in-shop, beginning July 31.

According to Jenny Frankel, who is the chief executive officer of Nudestix and cofounded the brand alongside her daughters, Taylor and Ally Frankel, in 2014, the launch is among the brand’s key focuses for the year, and part of its larger effort to increase its brick-and-mortar penetration.

“We really are in full COVID-19 recovery,” Frankel said. “What’s really fueling us, I think, is this minimalist approach to beauty that, before COVID-19, was more of a trend, and now COVID-19 just really accelerated people’s love and understanding of minimalist beauty.”

Having previously launched online at ulta.com in 2020, Nudeskin’s eight-product range will now be available in-store at Ulta, and ranges in price from $18 for its Gentle Hydragel Face Cleanser to $38 for the Citrus-C Mask & Daily Moisturizer.

Ulta stores will also carry an exclusive face mask, as well as the brand’s first SPF product, the Nudescreen SPF Daily Mineral Veil in shades cool, warm and hot, which launched in March and retails for $35.

“For us, skin care is the true foundation — especially when you’re a less-is-more makeup brand,” said Frankel, who launched Nudeskin with the aim of simplifying skin care down to four key components: cleansing, exfoliating, toning and moisturizing.

The line’s key retailers include Macy’s, Nordstrom and Selfridges, and in 2023, Nudeskin will join Nudestix’s cosmetic line on sephora.com for U.S. and Canadian shoppers. Nudeskin will also launch at Harrods’ H Beauty in 2023.

Frankel said Nudestix and Nudeskin’s online presence at Ulta comprises roughly 30 percent of the brand’s global business, and that Nudies, which are the brand’s hero, multipurpose cheek, lip and eye makeup sticks, make up 40 to 50 percent of its overall business.

Frankel did not comment on sales expectations, but industry sources estimate Nudeskin alone could do between $5 million and $6 million in retail sales over the next year, with somewhere between $1.5 million and $2 million of that total stemming from the brand’s online and in-store presence at Ulta.

“Taking our digital presence and partnerships to the next level is always top-of-mind, but stores are still, for us, how most classic brands are built, and we still truly believe in that,” said Frankel.

Nudestix has also set its sights on an expansion into body care, which the brand will be launching this fall: “We have what we call Skin Sticks, which will be an expansion of our Nudies collection, and will be skin-focused on vegan-powered actives and efficacy,” said Frankel, who noted that a yet-to-be-named celebrity will front the upcoming launch.