NuFace is overhauling its product lineup, starting with skin care.

The brand, which has brought microcurrent facial technology to the masses, is rethinking its device-first strategy. The first prong of its efforts are two revamped conductive gels, now called the Firming + Brightening Silk Crème and the Hydrating Aqua Gel, which both double as leave-on treatments with skin care ingredients. Priced from $29 to $59 depending on size, the products are available at all of the brand’s retail and professional partners — including Sephora, Nordstrom, BlueMercury and Neiman Marcus.

Industry sources estimate the brand to reach between $80 million and $100 million at retail in 2021, with 20 to 25 percent of revenues coming from skin care. Executives didn’t comment on the figures, but noted the brand is bullish on the category. “Looking at our future in the current state of the business, this line is always driven by efficacy. Today, you have the device, but we envision a day as we launch into skin care to have a full lineup that makes up half of our revenue,” said Mike Larrain, chief executive officer of NuFace.

NuFace’s foray into skin care is centered around a proprietary compound called IonPlex, which conducts the devices’ microcurrent into the skin for optimal results. “We are so strong in listening to clients and interacting, whether it’s online or in-store, and this is really just taking client feedback,” said Tera Peterson, cofounder and chief creative officer of NuFace.

To that end, Peterson’s philosophy in developing the new gels — and its upcoming launches in the topicals — was also centered around feedback. “Microcurrent is more of a holistic approach to antiaging and is a very clean technology,” Peterson said. “So, we wanted to introduce clean, ionized skin care.”

To that end, NuFace is repositioning itself as a “holistic beauty company,” which Larrain said will attract new swaths of consumers. “We’re going from being this device tech company to this holistic beauty company, and as we broaden out, we’ll be launching a line of boosters, which you can think of as a line of serums. In a couple years, an ionized cleanser or exfoliant, and then all the way into retinols for a full ionized line,” he said.

“The path to purchase for devices is typically longer than going out and buying a moisturizer, as you can imagine, based on the price points,” Larrain continued. “We do think there’s an opportunity to bring a great deal more consumers into the brand. We’ve sold over 3 million devices now. There’s an opportunity for us to educate the world on microcurrent since everyone is a candidate.”

NuFace isn’t just rethinking its skin care. Its devices will relaunch by year’s end with Bluetooth capabilities for personalized treatments. “It’s this concept of technology and personalization,” Larrain said. “How can we provide really good education and guidance in a very complicated space to get your best results. That’s the vision for the brand.”

