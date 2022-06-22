Pierre Michel Salon Appoints Jerome Lordet Salon Director

After over 55 years, Pierre Michel Salon has a new salon director.

Jerome Lordet, who has worked as a hair stylist at the salon for over 24 years, has taken on the role as of June 22. He succeeds Michel Obadia, who founded the New York City-based salon alongside Pierre Ouaknine in 1967.

“It’s been a tough few years because of COVID-19, but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lordet, who noted that the salon’s most popular services, such as hair coloring, have recently been making a comeback following pandemic declines affecting salons everywhere.

Lordet will helm the 10,000-square-foot salon at 135 East 57th Street, where it has been located for 22 years following a number of high-profile moves since the salon’s first iteration, including a 13-year stint at the Trump Tower and Hotel Plaza, and a partnership with Bloomingdale’s.

In 2020, cofounder Ouaknine handed over his duties to his former assistant, Denise McLaughlin, who has served as the salon’s business manager since then. Together, McLaughlin and Lordet will work to preserve the salon’s legacy, while adapting to post-pandemic times.

“We want to make everybody feel good, beautiful, young and sexy here — now, it’s less about what’s in fashion, and more about what looks great on you,” Lordet said.

Prior to joining Pierre Michel Salon, Lordet was a stylist at New York salon Bruno Dessange, which was founded by the late celebrity stylist Bruno Pittini.

During their tenure, business partners and childhood friends Ouaknine and Obadia established Pierre Michel as one of the most decadent salons New York City has to offer, serving affluent clients such as Nina Ricci and constantly evolving with the times.

