NYFW Puts Good Skin on Display

While hair, eyes and lips varied from designer to designer, it all fell across a backdrop of dewy, fresh-faced models, from Peter Do to Carolina Herrera. Collina Strada even amped it up with a heavy dose of highlighter, beckoning back to the K-Beauty-induced glass skin trend.

Lauren Parsons, global makeup consultant at Carolina Herrera Beauty, used skin care to prep the skin as a backdrop for bolder pink lips. “I always do an exfoliating glycolic peel and then a brightening fruit acid,” she said. “The focus is 100 percent on the lips. It’s like post-facial, which is always my goal, and Wes [Gordon, Carolina Herrera’s creative director] loves that as well.”

At Area, the idea was to pare back beauty for the sake of the clothes. “We tried to keep the makeup really simple and rock the natural look,” said artist Patrick Glatthar. “We wanted open skin, not too much powder, no eyeliner or mascara, only lip balm and eyebrows.” Here, the other NYFW players doing just that.