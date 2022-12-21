NYX’s Spring 2023 Collection Enters the Metaverse

NYX Professional Makeup is expanding its presence in the metaverse with its latest partnership with iHeartMedia. The makeup brand’s spring 2023 collection will be available for a virtual beauty experience in iHeartLand on Roblox.

NYX has been committed to establishing its presence in the metaverse with experiences, like its recent and first-of-its-kind Meta-Pride parade this June, as it focuses on being a digital-forward brand.

“Our community is made of demanding consumers. There’s no question about that. They really want virtual experiences and moments to connect, to engage and to really be inspired. It’s been critical for us to walk that walk and invent how makeup plays in this digital world. We’re embracing it,” NYX’s general manager Yasmin Dastmalchi previously told WWD.

In iHeartLand on Roblox, users will be able to enter the vibrant and interactive House of NYX Professional Makeup and explore the new spring collection by trying on three limited-edition makeup looks on their avatars. The looks feature the spring 2023 collection’s exclusive products, including Vivid Matte Brights Liquid Liner, $9, Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream, $8, Vivid Matte Liquid Liner, $9, and Bare With Me Blur Skin Tint Foundation, $14.

NYX products in iHeartLand on Roblox.

Users will also be able to experience the Pink Carpet, where they can take selfies with artists’ Non-Player characters from iHeartLand’s upcoming Artist Chat Series.

“Every year at NYX Professional Makeup, we release our spring collection by surprising our community with an immersive, social and interactive experience”, said head of marketing at NYX Professional Makeup Vivianna Blanch in a statement. “As one of the leading and fastest growing cosmetics brands, we partnered with iHeart, the top entertainment and leading audio brand, to drop our spring collection as they drop the latest in today’s music. We are excited to immerse Roblox users into the world of entertainment, artistry, digital cosmetics and self-expression.”

NYX and other beauty brands, including Maybelline and Charlotte Tilbury, have explored the metaverse and Roblox, which says it has 58.8 million active daily users, as a key experiential platform.