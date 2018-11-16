Gino Trunzo, assistant vice president of business development at Redken, passed away Wednesday due to an apparent heart attack. L’Oréal USA, which owns Redken, revealed the news Thursday.

Trunzo joined L’Oréal USA five years ago on the Essie professional team where he helped implement the brand’s education strategies and build its professional artist network.

He joined Redken’s team in January of this year where he has helped grow the professional hair-care business.

“Gino’s charisma, pride and passion for his business was apparent in everything he did,” said Leslie Marino, general manager of Redken U.S. “Gino’s enthusiasm was infectious. He was well-respected and loved by his colleagues at L’Oréal and within the professional industry. Gino will certainly be missed by all who knew him.”

Trunzo is survived by his husband of 10 years, Jon Wolfe-Nelson, his mother Arlene Trunzo and his five siblings.