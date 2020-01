As clean hair brands continue to proliferate, the latest launch, designed for entire families to share, comes from a trio of Minnesota-based Millennial moms with professional backgrounds in consumer packaged goods.

Odele, a nine-sku line of clean and upscale for mass hair-care products — each item retails for $11.99 — is set to launch in more than 1,000 Target doors and target.com on Jan. 26. The name Odele is a phonetic translation of “å dele,” meaning “to share” in Norwegian.