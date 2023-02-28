Olaplex Braces for Inventory, Economic Issues

After a year of double-digit growth, Olaplex is expecting a slowdown in 2023.

According to the company’s financial results for 2022, net sales hit $704.3 million, a 15.4 percent boost in the U.S. and 20.9 percent internationally. The professional channel grew 16 percent to $300.5 million, specialty retail jumped 33.9 percent to $235.3 million and direct-to-consumer rose 3 percent to $168.5 million.

The results are in line with the company’s guidance for 2022. Olaplex anticipated net sales of between $704 million and $711 million, a forecast which then caused its share price to slide.

The year’s net income was $244 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the year. Adjusted earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $429 million, on the upper end of what the company forecast.

Though performance for the year met expectations, momentum slowed in the fourth quarter. Net sales for that period were only $130.7 million, down 18 percent in the U.S. Each channel – professional, direct to consumer and specialty retail – saw declines. That was due, at least in part, to inventory rebalancing.

The company has also issued guidance for 2023, expecting between $563 million and $634 million, which would be a 15 percent decline. Those estimates reflect macroeconomic pressures as well as inventory issues.

Olaplex expects the worst will come first. It released guidance for the first quarter, when it expects sales to fall 41 percent. The second half of 2023 will get a boost from new products and ramped up distribution, as well as heightened consumer demand.