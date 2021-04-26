Olivia Palermo is launching a “curated beauty wardrobe.”

The designer has been working on a beauty line for more than two years, and revealed via email and Instagram on Sunday that Olivia Palermo Beauty will bow on May 6.

In a statement shared with WWD, Palermo wrote that her beauty line follows her “ethos on fashion.”

“I wanted to create a beauty line that follows my own ethos on fashion — something that fits my mood, but also provides a timeless look that everyone can rely on in a pinch,” Palermo wrote. “It’s a collection that mirrors my beauty routine, focused on elevating the essentials. My approach is trying to find innovative solutions that work not just for me, but for the many, diverse women (and men) that make up our global community. We all have different skin types at all ages. Let’s create heirloom products for everyone.”

Olivia Palermo Beauty will launch direct-to-consumer with four products: an illuminating serum, $40; a mattifying mist, $35; a matte lipstick in three shades, $38, and two eyeshadow palettes, $58. The products are cruelty-free and adhere to the European Union’s beauty standards; they are formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and talc.

You May Also Like

Palermo is founder and co-owner of the brand, which was created in partnership with Marie Claire Beauty Group. It is neither a licensing nor ambassador deal, according to a representative.

More from WWD.com:

Olivia Palermo Launches E-Commerce Platform, Hints at Future Label

Karl Lagerfeld Shares First Look at Olivia Palermo Line